Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Listed as limited practice participant
Mahomes (knee) was officially listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday.
The fact that Mahomes was out there at all after dislocating the patella in his right knee this past Thursday was highly encouraging, though ESPN's Adam Teicher relays that the star signal caller was "fourth in the quarterback line (Wednesday) behind Matt Moore, Kyle Shurmur and Chad Henne (ankle)." On Monday, coach Andy Reid acknowledged that it would be a "stretch'' for Mahomes to play Sunday night against the Packers and that's a notion we still hold, though it may not be until Friday that the team officially rules him out for Week 8.
More News
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Slated to practice Wednesday•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: No timetable provided by Reid•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Team encouraged by second opinion•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Differing opinions on timeline•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Dates for return become known•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Will get second opinion on injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Trade, injuries shake up Pats WR corps
The Patriots placed Josh Gordon on injured reserve Wednesday and plan to waive him, a decision...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
RB Preview: Answering your big questions
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 8 including waiver wire adds...
-
What you need to know: Thielen ruled out
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 8.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...