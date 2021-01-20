Kansas City's Wednesday injury report now lists Mahomes (concussion/toe) as a limited participant.

Per Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, the team amended its injury report to reflect that Mahomes is still in the NFL's concussion protocol. That said, Teicher points out that coach Any Reid previously indicated that the QB was able to take all the snaps in what is being described as a lighter practice. In any case, Mahomes' participation Wednesday, in any capacity, is a step in the right direction toward gaining medical clearance for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bills.

