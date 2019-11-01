Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Listed as questionable for Week 9
Mahomes (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after practicing in a limited fashion all week.
At this stage, we don't have a good read on whether he's truly questionable or more close to doubtful, but Mahomes evidently has a shot to defy the odds and suit up this weekend. Look for plenty of coverage pertaining his status leading up to game-time, which fortunately arrives at 1:00 ET on Sunday, which is a break for fantasy managers hoping to use him in Week 9 lineups.
More News
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Remains limited at practice•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Logs limited practice•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: 'Realistic shot to play' Week 10•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Out this week, but progressing•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Won't play Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Making progress•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 QB Preview: Sit Brissett
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 9, including...
-
Week 9 Waivers: Samuels a must-add
With the trade deadline done and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big one...
-
Week 9 WR preview: Adams in, Hilton out
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 9, including...
-
TNF recap, latest news with Hilton out
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...