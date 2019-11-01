Mahomes (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after practicing in a limited fashion all week.

At this stage, we don't have a good read on whether he's truly questionable or more close to doubtful, but Mahomes evidently has a shot to defy the odds and suit up this weekend. Look for plenty of coverage pertaining his status leading up to game-time, which fortunately arrives at 1:00 ET on Sunday, which is a break for fantasy managers hoping to use him in Week 9 lineups.