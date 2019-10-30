Mahomes (kneecap) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Though not ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, a more plausible scenario is that Mahomes returns to action in Week 10 against the Titans. If Mahomes ends up being held out again this weekend, Matt Moore would be in line for his second straight start.

