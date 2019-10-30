Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Logs limited practice
Mahomes (kneecap) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Though Mahomes hasn't been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, a more plausible scenario is that he returns to action in Week 10 versus the Titans. If Mahomes ends up being held out again this weekend, Matt Moore would be in line for his second straight start.
