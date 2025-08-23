Mahomes completed eight of 13 pass attempts for 143 yards and a touchdown while adding 18 rushing yards on one attempt in Friday's 29-27 preseason loss to the Bears.

Mahomes ramped up his preseason workload after logging just three snaps on offense over the Chiefs' previous two exhibition games. The superstar QB looked to be in mid-season form while orchestrating two lengthy scoring drives (15 plays) in one quarter of action. Mahomes threw for a career-low 3,928 yards while tying his previous worst of 26 touchdowns across 16 contests in 2024. The 29-year-old will be poised to improve on those totals this upcoming year with fellow All-Pro Travis Kelce and an improving group of young talent around him.