Mahomes completed 15 of 34 pass attempts for 250 yards, no touchdowns and one interception while adding five yards on his only carry in Sunday's 28-21 loss to Buffalo.

Mahomes picked a poor time to have his worst passing performance of the season after being outshined by rival Josh Allen (123.2 QB rating) in a loss that reshaped the landscape atop the AFC. It was Mahomes' first contest in 2025 in which he failed to register a touchdown, and also the first time he finished with a completion rate below 50 percent. Even with Sunday's dud, the 29-year-old heads into the upcoming bye week completing 65 percent of his passes for 2,349 passing yards and 21 total touchdowns through nine starts. Fantasy managers will have to search for a replacement signal-caller in Week 10 before Mahomes returns to action against Denver on Nov. 16.