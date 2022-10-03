Mahomes completed 23 of 37 pass attempts for 249 yards, three touchdowns and an interception while adding 34 rushing yards on four carries in a 41-31 win over Tampa Bay.

Mahomes and the entire Kansas City offense were nearly flawless on the road against one of the league's top defensive units entering Week 4. The only drawbacks from a fantasy perspective were the lack of yardage -- due to a constant positive field position advantage from the special teams unit -- and the one interception thrown late in the fourth quarter. The superstar quarterback otherwise looked unbothered by a defense that held Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to 14 points last week. Mahomes just endured a brutal three-week stretch of opposing defenses, so his fantasy GMs will be relieved to see a soft matchup at home against the Raiders next Monday.