Though Mahomes cleared "some big steps" Monday, he remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

While that's a step in the right direction for the star QB, Schefter notes that "it's too early to say" that Mahomes will "definitely" be cleared to play in Sunday's AFC Championship game. Further context with regard to Mahomes' progress will arrive no later than Wednesday, once Kansas City re-takes the practice field.