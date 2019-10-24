Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Making progress
Mahomes (knee) "looked like he was moving around better" while doing individual drills at Thursday's practice, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Mahomes -- who worked behind Matt Moore on Thursday -- is destined to be listed by the team as a limited practice participant. While his progress since dislocating the patella in his right knee this past Thursday has been highly encouraging, we'd still be very surprised if he suited up for Sunday night's game against the Packers. With that in mind, the Chiefs have yet to rule the QB out for that contest, but Friday's final Week 8 injury report figures to deliver clarity on that front.
More News
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Listed as limited participant•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Slated to practice Wednesday•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: No timetable provided by Reid•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Team encouraged by second opinion•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Differing opinions on timeline•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Dates for return become known•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Giant expectations
Matthew Stafford is enjoying a big-time bounceback season, and there's no reason to think he...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Week 8 QB Preview: Brees, Ryan?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 8, including...