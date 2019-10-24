Mahomes (knee) "looked like he was moving around better" while doing individual drills at Thursday's practice, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Mahomes -- who worked behind Matt Moore on Thursday -- is destined to be listed by the team as a limited practice participant. While his progress since dislocating the patella in his right knee this past Thursday has been highly encouraging, we'd still be very surprised if he suited up for Sunday night's game against the Packers. With that in mind, the Chiefs have yet to rule the QB out for that contest, but Friday's final Week 8 injury report figures to deliver clarity on that front.