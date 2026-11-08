Coach Andy Reid acknowledged after Sunday's 35-12 win over the Jets that Mahomes will likely be sore Monday after suffering an apparent elbow injury during the contest, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN reports.

Despite dealing with the elbow issue, Mahomes was able to finish Sunday's game, en route to completing 23 of his 31 pass attempts for 242 yards and a pair of TDs. In terms of his status as next Sunday's contest against the Falcons goes, Pete Sweeney of The Kansas City Star relays that Mahomes said, "if I'm able to play then I'm going to play." In the event that Mahomes' practice participation is impacted all in the coming days, Justin Fields would be next up for the Chiefs' first-team QB reps in that scenario.