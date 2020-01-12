Mahomes completed 23 of 35 pass attempts for 321 yards and five touchdowns, while also picking up 53 rushing yards on seven carries during Sunday's 51-31 AFC divisional round win against Houston.

The reigning MVP orchestrated a trademark comeback effort after Kansas City fell into a 24-0 hole, joining Washington's Doug Williams as the only quarterbacks in postseason history with four TD passes in a single quarter, as the Chiefs rattled off 28 second-quarter points and a total of 41 unanswered points Sunday. With the convincing come-from-behind victory, Kansas City became the first team in NFL history to win by 20-plus points after trailing by at least 20 in a playoff game, while Mahomes established postseason career bests in both passing yards and TDs. He owns an impressive 31:5 TD:INT on the season and is throwing for more than 290 passing yards per game, heading into an AFC Championship Game matchup against a Tennessee defense that has forced three interceptions and allowed just one TD throw thus far in the playoffs.