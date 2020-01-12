Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Marvelous second quarter spurs win
Mahomes completed 23 of 35 pass attempts for 321 yards and five touchdowns, while also picking up 53 rushing yards on seven carries during Sunday's 51-31 AFC divisional round win against Houston.
The reigning MVP orchestrated a trademark comeback effort after Kansas City fell into a 24-0 hole, joining Washington's Doug Williams as the only quarterbacks in postseason history with four TD passes in a single quarter, as the Chiefs rattled off 28 second-quarter points and a total of 41 unanswered points Sunday. With the convincing come-from-behind victory, Kansas City became the first team in NFL history to win by 20-plus points after trailing by at least 20 in a playoff game, while Mahomes established postseason career bests in both passing yards and TDs. He owns an impressive 31:5 TD:INT on the season and is throwing for more than 290 passing yards per game, heading into an AFC Championship Game matchup against a Tennessee defense that has forced three interceptions and allowed just one TD throw thus far in the playoffs.
