Mahomes completed his only pass attempt for a one-yard touchdown during the Chiefs' 20-17 preseason loss to the Cardinals on Saturday night.

The Chiefs' offense was set up in prime field position after the Cardinals lost a fumble on the opening kickoff, and after an incompletion on his first pass was wiped out by a defensive pass interference penalty against Will Johnson, Mahomes connected with Jason Brownlee for a one-yard touchdown pass on the next play. The two-time MVP was done for the night at that point, but he's almost certainly due for a longer stint in Kansas City's second preseason game Friday night on the road against the Seahawks.