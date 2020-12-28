Coach Andy Reid said Monday that "there's a good chance" Chad Henne starts Sunday's game against the Chargers rather than Mahomes, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

The 14-1 Chiefs have already clinched the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs by virtue of last weekend's win over the Falcons, so the team could realistically opt to not risk Mahomes' health in a meaningless regular-season finale. It also seems plausible that Kansas City's other key starters could receive an extra week of rest. If the star quarterback indeed sits Week 17, he'll wrap up the 2020 regular season with 4,740 passing yards and an impressive 38:6 TD:INT.