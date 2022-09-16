Mahomes completed 24 of 35 passes for 235 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed twice for minus-1 yard in the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Chargers on Thursday night.

Mahomes' yardage total left plenty to be desired from a fantasy standpoint, particularly after his breakout 360-yard Week 1 effort. However, the star signal-caller turned in a solid performance in which he managed to avoid turnovers while completing his pair of scoring tosses to the unlikely duo of Jerick McKinnon and Justin Watson, the latter on a beautiful 41-yard throw across the middle on the run in the third quarter. Mahomes recorded completions to nine different targets overall, and his impeccable ball security was key to allowing the Chiefs to mount a comeback from a 17-7 deficit. Mahomes and his teammates now get some extra time off before a Week 3 road showdown with the Colts a week from Sunday.