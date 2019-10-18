Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: MRI confirms dislocated kneecap
An MRI on Mahomes' knee has confirmed that he suffered a dislocated kneecap Thursday, but avoided "significant additional damage," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Per the report, the star QB will seek added opinions to be sure, but the plan is for Mahomes "to return this season after a brief absence." We'll await official word from the team, but it looks like the Chiefs will need to rely on Matt Moore for next next few weeks, while Mahomes is on the mend.
