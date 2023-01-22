An MRI has reportedly confirmed that Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain Saturday against the Jaguars, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Schefter indicates that it appears as though the QB avoided any other issues with his right ankle beyond the reported high-ankle sprain, while Mahomes has noted that he plans to play in next Sunday's AFC Championship game. That said, we'd expect the signal-caller's practice reps to be managed in the days ahead and chances are, Mahomes will carry an official designation on Kansas City's final injury report this coming Friday.