Mahomes said he'll get treatment on his injured left ankle ahead of a Week 6 home game against the Texans, ESPN.com's Adam Teicher reports.

Mahomes was limping around throughout much of the second half in Sunday's 19-13 loss to Indianapolis, including one point in the third quarter when he was barely able to put weight on his left leg after the already-injured ankle was accidentally kicked by a lineman. He never came out of the game, finishing with 321 passing yards and a touchdown, along with three carries for 17 yards. Andy Reid didn't specifically comment on Mahomes' availability for Week 6, but the coach did say he expects his quarterback to be "OK".