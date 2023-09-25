Mahomes avoided any significant injuries during Sunday's 41-10 win over the Bears, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Mahomes appeared to injure his right leg near the end of Sunday's blowout victory and was briefly seen limping, but a source confirmed to Pelissero on Monday that the star quarterback is fine. Through three contests this season, Mahomes is averaging 268 passing yards per game with seven passing touchdowns and two interceptions. The reigning NFL MVP appears on track to suit up in Week 4 versus the Jets without limitations.