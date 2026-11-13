Mahomes (elbow) was a full practice participant throughout the week and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Atlanta.

Mahomes made a quick return to last week's game after he was injured, and he'll make the start this Sunday against a Falcons defense that just lost safety Jessie Bates (traded to Jacksonville). The Chiefs, meanwhile, traded for wide receiver Josh Downs, who is expected to play Sunday, per coach Andy Reid. Starting right tackle Jaylon Moore (ankle) is ruled out, and running back Kenneth Walker (groin) is listed as questionable. The Chiefs may need more from Mahomes if Walker ends up inactive or limited.