Mahomes (foot) was a full practice participant Wednesday.
The foot bruise he picked up in Sunday's loss to Cincinnati shouldn't be an issue for the upcoming matchup with Denver. Mahomes will be without WR Mecole Hardman (abdomen) for at least one more week, while WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant.
More News
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Downplays foot bruise•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Held in check through air by Cincy•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Another 300-yard performance•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Clutch in SNF victory•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Stellar showing in win•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Does it all in clutch OT victory•