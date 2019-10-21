Coach Andy Reid acknowledged Monday that it would be a "stretch'' for Mahomes to play Sunday against the Packers, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports. "I don't think you put a timeline on this thing," Reid noted of the status of Mahomes, who dislocated the patella in his right knee this past Thursday. "You go off how he feels and what the doctors say and go with it. I don't think there's a set time, though. I know people want a time, but I don't think you can do that with this injury."

Though Reid won't commit to a timetable for Mahomes' recovery, we'll continue to operate under the assumption that the QB will miss time, with a return to action Week 11 still looking like a plausible best-case scenario. While Mahomes missing any action at all is bad news for both the Chiefs and his fantasy managers, trainer Rick Burkholder encouragingly noted that the signal-caller's MRI "turned out as good as we could possibly imagine.'' For now, Mahomes -- who "did extensive full therapy" at the team's complex over the weekend -- will continue to focus on his injury rehab while Matt Moore prepares to start against Green Bay.