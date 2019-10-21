Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: No timetable provided by Reid
Coach Andy Reid acknowledged Monday that it would be a "stretch'' for Mahomes to play Sunday against the Packers, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports. "I don't think you put a timeline on this thing," Reid noted of the status of Mahomes, who dislocated the patella in his right knee this past Thursday. "You go off how he feels and what the doctors say and go with it. I don't think there's a set time, though. I know people want a time, but I don't think you can do that with this injury."
Though Reid won't commit to a timetable for Mahomes' recovery, we'll continue to operate under the assumption that the QB will miss time, with a return to action Week 11 still looking like a plausible best-case scenario. While Mahomes missing any action at all is bad news for both the Chiefs and his fantasy managers, trainer Rick Burkholder encouragingly noted that the signal-caller's MRI "turned out as good as we could possibly imagine.'' For now, Mahomes -- who "did extensive full therapy" at the team's complex over the weekend -- will continue to focus on his injury rehab while Matt Moore prepares to start against Green Bay.
More News
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Team encouraged by second opinion•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Differing opinions on timeline•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Dates for return become known•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Will get second opinion on injury•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Team still gathering info on injury•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: MRI confirms dislocated kneecap•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Week 8 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Believe It or Not: Bench Falcons?
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 7's biggest news and helps you process it, beginning with Matt...
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Edmonds stars
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.