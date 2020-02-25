Coach Andy Reid relayed Tuesday that he doesn't believe Mahomes will require offseason surgery after dislocating his kneecap this past October, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports. "Right now he looks good," Reid said of the QB, who capped his 2019 season by earning Super Bowl LIV MVP honors. "He was out throwing with Dez (Bryant) the other day so he looked like he was slinging it around pretty good. I think he's fine."

Given that Mahomes was able to play through his aches and pains as last year's campaign rolled along, this isn't especially surprising, but Reid's words do at least reinforce that Mahomes' offseason appears to be going fine at this stage. Heading into the 2019 season, Mahomes was the clear-cut No. 1 ranked fantasy QB. While he retains elite status in advance of the 2020 slate, he's now joined by fellow signal caller Lamar Jackson as a top-tier option at his position.