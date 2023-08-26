Mahomes isn't in line to see action in Saturday's preseason finale against the Browns, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Per Palmer, the same applies to star TE Travis Kelce as well as WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Once the preseason concludes, Mahomes, who remains an elite fantasy option at the QB position, will shift his focus to preparing for his team's Week 1 matchup against the Lions on Sept. 7.