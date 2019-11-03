Mahomes (kneecap), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, isn't expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Though Mahomes is progressing much faster than anticipated from his dislocated right kneecap, returning from the injury was always going to be a tough ask. With Mahomes in line to be included among the Chiefs' seven inactives Sunday, Matt Moore will garner another start. Downgrade Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and the rest of the Chiefs' skill players accordingly.