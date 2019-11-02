Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Not expected to start
Mahomes (knee) is not expected to start Sunday against the Vikings, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Mahomes is expected to work out on the field prior to the game, but it seems unlikely the electric third-year quarterback will play Sunday, reinforced by the fact the Chiefs activated Chad Henne (ankle) from injured reserve with the intent to backup Matt Moore. While the initial timeline following Mahomes' injury waffled anywhere from two-to-five weeks of absence, it certainly appears as if the 2018 MVP is not expected to be out for a lengthy amount of time given Saturday's news.
More News
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Listed as questionable for Week 9•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Remains limited at practice•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Logs limited practice•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: 'Realistic shot to play' Week 10•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Out this week, but progressing•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Won't play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 injury report: Stars in doubt
James Conner looks like he'll miss Week 9. T.Y. Hilton looks like he'll miss several weeks....
-
Fantasy Fallout: Gordon joins Seahawks
Ben Gretch breaks down the Seahawks claiming Josh Gordon, including what it means for Gordon,...
-
Week 9 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 9 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...