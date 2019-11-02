Mahomes (knee) is not expected to start Sunday against the Vikings, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mahomes is expected to work out on the field prior to the game, but it seems unlikely the electric third-year quarterback will play Sunday, reinforced by the fact the Chiefs activated Chad Henne (ankle) from injured reserve with the intent to backup Matt Moore. While the initial timeline following Mahomes' injury waffled anywhere from two-to-five weeks of absence, it certainly appears as if the 2018 MVP is not expected to be out for a lengthy amount of time given Saturday's news.