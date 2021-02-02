Mahomes said his toe is "pretty close to 100 percent" and shouldn't be a problem in the Super Bowl, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Mahomes injured his toe in the divisional-round win over Cleveland, visibly limping multiple times before a concussion forced him out of the game. He bounced back to throw for 325 yards and three TDs in the AFC Championship Game, but he had just one rush attempt (for nine yards) that wasn't a kneel down. It sounds like Mahomes could be more of a rushing threat in the Super Bowl, where the Chiefs hope to get Sammy Watkins (calf) back in the lineup to face the Bucs.