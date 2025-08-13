Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Not likely to play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Andy Reid noted Wednesday that there's "a good chance" Mahomes won't play in Friday's preseason game against the Seahawks, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Apart from Mahomes, the Chiefs may sit some other starters Friday, with Reid suggesting that he wants the team's younger players to get as many reps as possible. Mahomes started the team's preseason opener this past Saturday against the Cardinals, but logged just three snaps before giving way to fellow QBs Gardner Minshew, Bailey Zappe and Chris Oladokun.
More News
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Maximizes one completion Saturday•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Set to play a quarter Saturday•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Restructures deal•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Throws two picks in Super Bowl loss•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Carries team to Super Bowl LIX•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Athletic TD pass seals victory•