Coach Andy Reid noted Wednesday that there's "a good chance" Mahomes won't play in Friday's preseason game against the Seahawks, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Apart from Mahomes, the Chiefs may sit some other starters Friday, with Reid suggesting that he wants the team's younger players to get as many reps as possible. Mahomes started the team's preseason opener this past Saturday against the Cardinals, but logged just three snaps before giving way to fellow QBs Gardner Minshew, Bailey Zappe and Chris Oladokun.