Mahomes (ankle) avoided offseason surgery and has been able to do most of his workouts this offseason, NFL.com's Christian Gonzales reports.

Shortly after winning his second Super Bowl ring, Mahomes said he didn't think the injury he'd been playing through would impact his availability for OTAs this spring. Coach Andy Reid provided another positive report in late March, furthering the notion that Mahomes will be cleared for full participation when the Chiefs begins on-field work May 22. The team's offseason workout program opens April 17, with the first phase limited to strength and conditioning, injury rehab and meetings. Notable departures since last season on the offensive side include WRs JuJu-Smith Schuster and Mecole Hardman, LT Orlando Brown (replaced by Jawaan Taylor) and OC Eric Bieniemy (replaced by Matt Nagy, who previously had the same role in 2016-17). Reid said he expects 2022 second-round pick Skyy Moore to handle a larger role this year, but the Chiefs also figure to add more talent to their WR room before Week 1 to make up for the offseason losses.