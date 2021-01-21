Mahomes (concussion/toe) was officially listed as limited at practice Thursday.
Though Mahomes continues to be listed as limited by the team, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com notes that coach Andy Reid said that the star QB took the majority of signal-caller snaps during Thursday's practice. Friday's final injury report of the week will reveal whether Mahomes draws an injury designation for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bills, or is fully cleared to play by virtue of completely passing through the NFL's concussion protocol.
