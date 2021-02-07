Mahomes will continue to play through a turf toe injury to his left foot in Sunday's Super Bowl 55 matchup with the Buccaneers, but he's expected to require offseason surgery to address the issue, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though he told Adam Teicher of ESPN.com earlier in the week that he feels "pretty close to 100 percent" and enters the Super Bowl without an injury designation, Mahomes has still been affected by the toe issue since initially picking up the injury in the Chiefs' win over the Browns in the divisional round. Mahomes lacked his usual mobility outside the pocket during the Chiefs' AFC Championship Game victory over the Bills, rushing five times for five yards. The 25-year-old still masterfully dissected the Bills defense through the air (29 for 38 for 325 yards and three touchdowns), but the Buccaneers could present a greater challenge to the quarterback. Mahomes will be without his top left tackle (Eric Fisher, Achilles) and right tackle (Mitchell Schwartz, back) for the Super Bowl, which could make him vulnerable to pressure from star edge rushers Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaquil Barrett.