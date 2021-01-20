Mahomes (concussion/toe) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, ESPN.com's Adam Teicher reports.
Mahomes reportedly took all the QB snaps, though it wasn't a physically demanding practice. He's off to a good start in his bid to be cleared for the AFC Championship Game, with his participation Wednesday -- even in a limited capacity -- suggesting he may already be on the fourth step of the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. Coach Andy Reid said Thursday's practice will be the important one for evaluating his injured players -- a list that includes Mahomes, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) and WR Sammy Watkins (calf).
