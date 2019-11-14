Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Opens week with full practice
Mahomes (kneecap) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Mahomes was as productive as ever after returning from a two-game absence due to a dislocated right kneecap in last weekend's 35-32 loss to the Titans, completing 36 of 50 attempts for 446 yards and three touchdowns. Perhaps most encouragingly, Mahomes told Adam Teicher of ESPN.com that he felt great physically coming out of the contest, a sentiment supported by the quarterback's ability to take every rep during the first practice of Week 11. With the injury behind him, Mahomes will look to improve his case for repeating as NFL MVP and aim to keep the Chiefs atop the AFC West standings when he takes on the Chargers on Monday night in Mexico City.
More News
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Stellar in return•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Good to go Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Doesn't expect to be limited•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Slated to start Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Continues to practice fully•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Listed as full practice participant•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
TNF preview, injury report updates
Thursday Night Football sees the return of James Conner, but the injury report is still littered...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
RB to stash, plus injuries, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 11, plus...