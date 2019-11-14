Play

Mahomes (kneecap) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Mahomes was as productive as ever after returning from a two-game absence due to a dislocated right kneecap in last weekend's 35-32 loss to the Titans, completing 36 of 50 attempts for 446 yards and three touchdowns. Perhaps most encouragingly, Mahomes told Adam Teicher of ESPN.com that he felt great physically coming out of the contest, a sentiment supported by the quarterback's ability to take every rep during the first practice of Week 11. With the injury behind him, Mahomes will look to improve his case for repeating as NFL MVP and aim to keep the Chiefs atop the AFC West standings when he takes on the Chargers on Monday night in Mexico City.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories