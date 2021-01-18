Coach Andy Reid said after Sunday's divisional-round win against the Browns that Mahomes (concussion) is "doing great right now" and "passed all of the deals he had to pass," Jeff Darlington of ESPN reports.

The Chiefs lost Mahomes in the middle of the third quarter when he had difficulty getting to his feet and clearly was wobbly as he was assisted to the sideline. After a visit to the locker room, subsequent testing revealed a concussion diagnosis, meaning the quarterback will need to pass through the protocol for head injuries in order to suit up in the AFC Championship Game. According to Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star, Reid noted the team will "see how he is tomorrow," but there may not be a sense of his progress through the aforementioned protocol until Kansas City reconvenes for practice Wednesday. In Mahomes' stead, Chad Henne ended up leading Kansas City to a 22-17 victory and will be the starter under center next Sunday against the Bills if the former is unable to go.