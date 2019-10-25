Though Mahomes (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, coach Andy Reid suggested that the QB is "close" to being able to play, ESPN's Adam Teicher reports.

Mahomes, who suffered a dislocated kneecap Oct. 17, was originally expected to miss at least three weeks, but favorable MRI results were followed by his limited participation at practice this week, offering hope that he could beat that timetable. With regard to this weekend's game, Reid noted that Mahomes "just wasn't ready right now. That was our decision, not his. He wanted to play right after it happened. He just needs a little bit of time here." It remains to be seen if the QB has a realistic chance of returning in Week 9, but that once-remote possibility can't be ruled out, given how will he's been progressing. In his absence Sunday, Matt Moore will draw the starting nod for the Chiefs.