Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Out this week, but progressing
Though Mahomes (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, coach Andy Reid suggested that the QB is "close" to being able to play, ESPN's Adam Teicher reports.
Mahomes, who suffered a dislocated kneecap Oct. 17, was originally expected to miss at least three weeks, but favorable MRI results were followed by his limited participation at practice this week, offering hope that he could beat that timetable. With regard to this weekend's game, Reid noted that Mahomes "just wasn't ready right now. That was our decision, not his. He wanted to play right after it happened. He just needs a little bit of time here." It remains to be seen if the QB has a realistic chance of returning in Week 9, but that once-remote possibility can't be ruled out, given how will he's been progressing. In his absence Sunday, Matt Moore will draw the starting nod for the Chiefs.
More News
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Won't play Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Making progress•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Listed as limited participant•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Slated to practice Wednesday•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: No timetable provided by Reid•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Team encouraged by second opinion•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 WR preview: Allen concerns
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 8, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 8, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 8 TE Preview: Stream Brate
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 8 at tight end, including a surprising...
-
Week 8 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 8 plus offers...