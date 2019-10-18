Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Out with knee injury
Mahomes won't return to Thursday's game against the Broncos due to a right knee injury.
Mahomes exited during the second quarter after suffering the injury on a QB sneak. A cart was initially called onto the field, but the 24-year-old gingerly made his way to the locker room under his own power. According to Erin Andrews of FOX, Mahomes was only briefly in the the X-ray room before being officially ruled out. Matt Moore steps in at quarterback in what is a disastrous sequence of events for the Chiefs.
