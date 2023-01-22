Mahomes (ankle) completed 22 of 30 passes for 195 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Saturday's 27-20 win over the Jaguars. He added three rushes for eight yards.

Mahomes started the game very well and orchestrated a 12-play, 83-yard touchdown drive on the Chiefs' first offensive possession. However, he suffered an ankle injury one drive later and was held out for the entire second quarter. Mahomes returned in the second half but was largely limited to throws in the short areas of the field to avoid any additional hits to his lower body. While that impacted his stat line, Mahomes still managed to lead Kansas City to the AFC Championship Game. After Saturday's victory, he confirmed that X-rays came back negative on his ankle, and that he would be ready to take on either the Bengals or Bills next week Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.