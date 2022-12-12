Mahomes completed 28 of 42 passes for 352 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions in Sunday's 34-28 win over the Broncos.

He also ran the ball three times for minus-3 yards. It's the first time in two years (Week 14 of 2020 against Miami) Mahomes got picked off three times, but his miscues only managed to let Denver hang around after Kansas City had jumped out to a 27-0 lead. Jerick McKinnon was surprisingly his biggest weapon, catching back-to-back TDs in the second quarter en route to Mahomes' seventh game this season with three or more touchdown passes. Expect him to be productive again in Week 15 against a Texans defense that just gave Dak Prescott a little trouble before giving up a 98-yard game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter.