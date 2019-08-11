Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Perfect in preseason debut
Mahomes completed all four of his pass attempts for 66 yards in the team's first preseason contest against the Bengals.
Mahomes played only one offensive possession but quickly highlighted his big-play ability as part of the offensive unit. He connected with Travis Kelce for a 36-yard gain on the first play of the game and also completed passes to Sammy Watkins, Blake Bell and Anthony Sherman. Though it was a short appearance, Mahomes showcased the efficiency that made him the top fantasy quarterback in 2018.
More News
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Will head QB rotation Saturday•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Working on footwork•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Throws three touchdown passes•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Uses his wheels to score•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Joins elite company•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Tosses three scores•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Wilson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: RB3 breakdown
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy: Preseason Week 1 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Jeffery busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Is Brown's retirement threat serious?
As his feet heal, Antonio Brown threatens to retire because he's not allowed to use his old...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Samuel
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...