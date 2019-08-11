Mahomes completed all four of his pass attempts for 66 yards in the team's first preseason contest against the Bengals.

Mahomes played only one offensive possession but quickly highlighted his big-play ability as part of the offensive unit. He connected with Travis Kelce for a 36-yard gain on the first play of the game and also completed passes to Sammy Watkins, Blake Bell and Anthony Sherman. Though it was a short appearance, Mahomes showcased the efficiency that made him the top fantasy quarterback in 2018.