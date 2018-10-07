Mahomes completed 22 of 38 passes for 313 yards and two interceptions during Sunday's 30-14 win over the Jaguars. He added 13 yards and a touchdown on four carries.

We finally got our first glimpse of what it looks like when Mahomes isn't firing on all cylinders in the passing game. The result wasn't much different. The second-year passer slipped out of the pocket in the first quarter and dived for a four-yard score -- his second rushing touchdown in as many games. Everyone outside of Kansas City is waiting for Mahomes to crash back down to earth. He showed some signs of that on Sunday, but -- as a big-play threat both with his arm and his legs in Andy Reid's creative offense -- he only needs a few opportunities to have himself a day. Bill Belichick's middle-of-the-road pass defense awaits on Sunday night.