Mahomes completed 29 of 43 passes for 292 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in Monday's 30-29 win over the Raiders.

Mahomes started slowly, as he had only 98 yards and a touchdown across the first two quarters of the game. However, he led the Chiefs' comeback effort by connecting with Travis Kelce on each of his four touchdowns and also delivered long passes of 36 and 28 yards to Mecole Hardman. It was another impressive performance for Mahomes, who now has at least three touchdowns in three of five games this season.