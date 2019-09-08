Coach Andy Reid said Mahomes sustained a sprained ankle during Sunday's 40-26 win at Jacksonville, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.

Mahomes had his left ankle turn awkwardly under the weight of a Jags defender in the first half, limping to the sideline and getting it taped in the sideline tent. He didn't miss a snap and proceeded to put up a prototypical 378 yards and three touchdowns on 25-for-33 passing. Because he was able to play through the pain, Mahomes seems to be fine moving forward, but his status nonetheless will be one to watch in the coming days.

