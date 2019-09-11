Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Planning for usual practice load
Mahomes indicated that his ankle is feeling better with each passing day and said he plans to take his normal allotment of practice reps Wednesday, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.
It remains to be seen if Mahomes will be listed as a full or limited practice participant Wednesday on the Chiefs' official report, but there's nothing to suggest that the quarterback's availability for Sunday's game against the Raiders is any danger.
