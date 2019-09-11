Mahomes indicated that his ankle is feeling better every day and that he plans to take his normal allotment of practice reps Wednesday, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

It remains to be seen if Mahomes will be listed as a full or limited practice participant Wednesday, but there is nothing to suggest that the QB's availability for Sunday's game against the Raiders is any danger.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories