Mahomes doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bills, but his mobility could be compromised while he contends with a turf toe issue on his left foot, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Before he exited last week's divisional-round win over the Browns with the head injury, Mahomes didn't look to be moving around at 100 percent, though he still avoided taking a sack and scrambled three times for 14 yards and a touchdown. Mahomes was able to take most of the Chiefs' snaps in practice this week and eventually cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, but since most of those sessions were walk-throughs, he didn't put much strain on the toe in question. For his part, Mahomes doesn't seem to believe his toe is a major concern, saying that the injury has "gotten a lot better every single day." The Chiefs still plan to have Mahomes meet with a foot specialist after the season to determine whether he'll need offseason surgery to provide a more permanent fix for the toe.