Mahomes only played the opening drive of Sunday's 26-24 preseason loss to the Saints, completing both of his passing attempts for 15 total yards. He also rushed once for five yards.

Mahomes was expected to play the first quarter, which spanned two offensive series, but he was replaced by Blaine Gabbert after just one drive in charge. With a pair of preseason games left, it remains to be seen how much the reigning Super Bowl MVP will feature prior to Week 1.