Mahomes completed 22 of 39 pass attempts for 321 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-13 loss to the Colts.

The Colts absolutely dominated the time of possession game (37:15 to 22:45), so the fact that Mahomes eclipsed the 300-yard mark for the fifth consecutive week is a testament to his gun-slinging abilities (14.6 yards per completion). The star quarterback's recent lack of touchdowns (1:0 TD:INT ratio over the last two games) is really the only criticism that can be made in what is shaping up to be another MVP-caliber season. Mahomes was hobbled on multiple occasions after twisting his ankle late in the first half and then having the same foot rolled up on by his own lineman in the third quarter. The 24-year-old was able to tough it out and remain in the contest for its entirety, but it wouldn't be surprising to see his name pop up on the injury report for the first practice this upcoming week. Assuming his ankle doesn't worsen, Mahomes will take on the Texans' middling passing defense (273.2 passing yards allowed per game) and look to get the touchdowns rolling again in Week 6.