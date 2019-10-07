Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Posts another 300-plus yard game
Mahomes completed 22 of 39 pass attempts for 321 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-13 loss to the Colts.
The Colts absolutely dominated the time of possession game (37:15 to 22:45), so the fact that Mahomes eclipsed the 300-yard mark for the fifth consecutive week is a testament to his gun-slinging abilities (14.6 yards per completion). The star quarterback's recent lack of touchdowns (1:0 TD:INT ratio over the last two games) is really the only criticism that can be made in what is shaping up to be another MVP-caliber season. Mahomes was hobbled on multiple occasions after twisting his ankle late in the first half and then having the same foot rolled up on by his own lineman in the third quarter. The 24-year-old was able to tough it out and remain in the contest for its entirety, but it wouldn't be surprising to see his name pop up on the injury report for the first practice this upcoming week. Assuming his ankle doesn't worsen, Mahomes will take on the Texans' middling passing defense (273.2 passing yards allowed per game) and look to get the touchdowns rolling again in Week 6.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 Early Waivers: New star in Big D
Michael Gallup returned from knee surgery and looked better than ever Sunday. If he's out there...
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...