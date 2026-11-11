Mahomes (right elbow/knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

As were Rashee Rice (knee) as well as Xavier Worthy (hamstring), and with Chiefs having added Josh Downs (who is not on the injury report) via a trade with the Colts, the team heads into Sunday's game against the Falcons with its franchise QB and top three WRs presumably available for Week 10 action. Mahomes clearly endured some elbow discomfort during the Chiefs' Week 9 win over the Jets, but the issue is something he'll continue to play through.