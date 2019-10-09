Mahomes (ankle) practiced fully Wednesday.

Per Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star, Mahomes -- who has been managing a left ankle injury since the Chiefs' opener -- left no doubt that he'll play Sunday against the Texans. "I actually feel pretty good today," Mahomes said after practice Wednesday. The star QB acknowledged that at this stage his ankle is "not perfect, but it's good enough" to "run, cut, cut off of it and do that type of stuff." Five games into the season, Mahomes leads the league with 1,831 passing yards to go along with a tidy 11:0 TD:INT ratio.

