Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Practices fully
Mahomes (ankle) practiced fully Wednesday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Mahomes tweaked his ankle in Week 1's win over the Jaguars, but he'll be fine for Sunday's game against the Raiders. Though Mahomes won't have Tyreek Hill to throw for a few weeks, the QB still has a pretty solid pass-catching corps to work with in the meantime, with Hill's absence presenting a prime opportunity for rookie Mecole Hardman to make a splash.
